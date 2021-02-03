CHAMPAIGN — Arnold D. Reynolds, 95, of Champaign died at 2:20 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 31, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Rossville Cemetery, Rossville. The Rev. Danny Schaffner Jr. will officiate.
Arnold was born June 20, 1925, in Rossville, a son of Arthur and Myrtle Mott Reynolds. He married Lillian McGuire on May 9, 1948, in Catlin. She died Dec. 28, 2016.
Survivors include one son, Rich (Kathy) Reynolds of Champaign; daughter-in-law, Tina Reynolds of Kuna, Idaho; two granddaughters, Kelly (Gabe) Mesa of Arlington, Wash., and Laurie (Rob) Wylie of Kuna; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Audrey Thornton of Gifford.
He was preceded in death by one son, Allen.
He was a graduate of Armstrong High School. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He worked as a fuel distributor for Standard Oil and BP for more than 35 years in the Potomac area.
He and Lillian were active in their church. They supported and participated in missions and mission trips, spending the winter in Mesa, Ariz., to watch his Cubs during spring training and enjoyed traveling on their many bus trips.
Arnold was a member of First Christian Church in Champaign. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, Champaign.
Morgan Memorial Home is assisting with arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).