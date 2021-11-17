CHAMPAIGN — Arnold “Spud” R. Allen, 68, of Champaign passed away Monday (Nov. 15, 2021) with his wife and daughters by his side, after a brief illness, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Visitation will be held at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. with a service following at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Spud was born on Sept. 29, 1953, to Lloyd A. Allen and Naomi B. Allen, in Champaign. He graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1972. He worked as a laborer at Laborers Local 703 for many years before retiring in 2006 while with Broeren Russo. He married Mary E. Logue on Nov. 8, 1975, and spent the past 46 years loving her.
Spud leaves behind his wife, Mary, and daughters, Kira (Corey) Sutter of Mahomet, Krystal (Tim) Maberry of Paxton and Kendra (Ryan) Kimpel of Paxton. He was the proud grandpa of Hayden, Aaron, Emma, Naomi, Trevor and Zander. Also surviving are his three brothers, Butch (Shelia)Allen of White Heath, Bud (Carolyn) Allen of Champaign and Buzzy Allen of White Heath.
He was proceeded in death by his mother and father.
Spud was a devoted family man and was respected by many who crossed his life. He was full of life and laughter, wisdom and kindness. He will forever be loved and missed by those who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association and American Heart Association. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.