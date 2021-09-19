SAVOY — Arthur Berry Jr., 72, of Savoy passed away unexpectedly at home Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
Mr. Berry was born April 25, 1949, in Trenton, N.J.
Art was a retired pharmacist and former Navy medic. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and NRA shooting instructor. He loved spending time with his family, grilling out and traveling. He also had a deep love for his dogs, Luckey, Bart and Zoey.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Rohrer); two daughters, Erica, of Nashville, Tenn., and Amy, soon to be of Champaign; and his twin sister, Gail, of Toms River, N.J.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the NWTF Illinois Wheeling Sportsmen, c/o Mike Howie, Coordinator, 9205 E 2600 N Road, Potomac, IL 61865.
A memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.