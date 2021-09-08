SAVOY — Arthur Robert “Bob” Twardock, 90, of Savoy passed away peacefully on Friday (Sept. 3, 2021).
The son of James Arthur and Irma Harms Twardock, Bob was born on July 20, 1931, in Normal. In his first five years, Bob lived in Chenoa, during which time Irma passed on, and his sister, Anne, was born. His father, Art, then remarried to Dorothy Oliver, and the family moved to Sterling, where Art taught vocational agriculture. Bob grew up singing in the robed choir and boys’ quartet, playing football and serving as a member of the Sterling High School track team.
Bob graduated from the University of Illinois, where he lettered three years as a discus thrower on the University of Illinois Big Ten champion track team, was a member of Alpha Kappa Lambda social fraternity and began his legacy of lifelong dedication to the Illini community. He was admitted to the College of Veterinary Medicine and graduated as a doctor of veterinary medicine in 1956. It was at the University of Illinois where he met his wife, Mary Sabina Kent, of Champaign. They married on Sept. 4, 1954, in Champaign, and they enjoyed 67 years of a loving partnership centered in respect, faith and family.
Bob practiced small-animal medicine in Danville for one year before relocating to Ithaca, N.Y., where he obtained his Ph.D. in veterinary medicine from Cornell University. After five years in Ithaca, Bob, Mary and their growing family returned to Champaign in 1962. There, Bob spent 40 years as a faculty member at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. As a faculty member, Bob taught radiation biology and physiology, served as associate dean of the college and developed pioneering techniques in nuclear medicine that he presented at conferences in the U.S. and abroad. Bob was a lifelong, passionate Illini fan, and his students remember him with pride as a dedicated and caring teacher.
Bob had a talent and love for music that he shared with his family and community. He sang in the Good Times Harmony Four barbershop quartet and the Illini Statesmen barbershop group for many years. He loved performing and harmonizing with friends and family. Bob was also a fixture in the bass section at First Presbyterian Church in Champaign, where Bob and Mary were both dedicated members. Bob was a man of faith, action and loyalty.
A private pilot in his spare time, Bob also enjoyed flying and traveling with Mary. They had many adventures through their lives, including Africa, Belize, Alaska and Baja California and sabbaticals in California, Texas, Sweden and England. Perhaps his favorite destination was Whitehall, Mich., where he loved spending his summers sailing, golfing and enjoying time on the porch overlooking White Lake with his family. He passed on his love and legacy of faith, music, adventure and the University of Illinois to his children and grandchildren, and they will miss him every day.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Sally (Jim) Lock of Avon; and sons, David (Kathleen) of Marana, Ariz., Paul (Dana) of Anchorage, Alaska, and Robert (Joyce) of Grayslake. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, James (Kirstie) Lock, Jessica Lock, John Lock, Nolan (Kristin) Lock, Kent Twardock, Sarah Twardock, Elizabeth Twardock and Nathan Twardock; and two great-grandchildren, James “Hobbs” Lock and Warren Lock. Bob and Mary were blessed by their Lord in many ways, especially by the love of their family and their First Presbyterian Church.
A memorial service celebrating Bob’s life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at First Presbyterian Church of Champaign, 302 W. Church St. The service will be simulcast at youtu.be/k1m5m97gD9Q. Masks are required indoors at the church. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made payable to First Presbyterian Church, Attn: Bob Twardock Music Ministry, 302 W. Church St., Champaign, IL 61820; the University of Illinois, Attn: A. Robert Twardock and Mary Twardock Track and Field Scholarship, 1700 S. Fourth St., Champaign, IL 61820; or Heart of Mary Medical Center Hospice, Attn: Twardock Memorial, OSF Health Care Foundation, 1400 W. Park St., Urbana, IL 61801. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.