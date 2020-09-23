RANTOUL — Arthur A. Braghini, 86, of Rantoul, passed away Monday morning (Sept. 21, 2020) at home.
He was born Dec. 25, 1933, in Bessemer, Mich., a son of Louis and Cesira (Grandelis) Braghini. He married Joan McQuiggin on June 1, 1957, in Ironwood, Mich. She preceded him in death on May 22, 2009.
He is survived by a son, Louis (Amy) Braghini of Champaign; two daughters, Debbie (Mike) Corkran of Marion and Diane (Steve) Craghead of Indianapolis; a sister, Lois “Cookie” (Dennis) Hobson of Peoria; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and his most loyal Pomeranian, Muffin.
After graduating from AD Johnston High School, Bessemer, in 1951, Art served in the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 1971 after 20 years. He retired from Kraft Foods and from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked in court security. He also worked at the Police Training Institute, Champaign.
His ashes will be buried alongside his wife in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul, in a family service.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.