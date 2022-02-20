CHAMPAIGN — Arthur L. Brighton of Champaign passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the age of 96.
Born in October 1925 to William and Geneva Brighton, Art grew up on a small farm near Weldon. After graduating from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in agriculture, Art worked for the USDA testing milk for dairy herds until he and his father bought a small farm near Salt Creek, which they later traded for a farm near Shiloh Church. In 1959, Art married Helen Mix. They shared more than 50 years together before Helen passed away in 2012. Together, they raised two children, Bryan and Bonnie. They also owned numerous cats over the years.
Raised in the United Brethren Church (which later became part of the United Methodist Church), Art was an active member of the church, serving as lay leader at the Weldon United Methodist Church. Upon retiring to Champaign, he and Helen joined Faith United Methodist Church. Art loved attending services and participating in Bible study. Art also enjoyed collecting. While he had a particular passion for used books and old postcards, he also collected stamps, coins, brass banks, political buttons and miscellaneous knick-knacks. One of his favorite activities was going to estate and garage sales. Until it became too hard for him to get around easily, he would often plan his weekend around various sales. Art was a voracious reader and especially enjoyed reading presidential biographies and Westerns. A lifelong Democrat, he enjoyed politics and keeping up with current events. Although he was a quiet man, he was very observant and made friends easily.
Art was predeceased by his wife, Helen.
He is survived by his son, Bryan (Dianne McLaren-Brighton) Brighton; daughter, Bonnie (Matt) Black; and grandchildren, Elizabeth Brown, Katharine Brighton and William Brighton; as well as his great-grandchildren, Faith and Eric.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, IL 61820. There will be a calling hour from 2 to 3 p.m., and the service will begin at 3 p.m. with a light meal to follow.
Donations in memory of Art can be made to Weldon United Methodist Church and Faith United Methodist Church. The family wishes to thank the staff at Carriage Crossing in Champaign for their kindness and compassion as they cared for Art during his final months. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.