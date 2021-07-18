Arthur J. 'Jim' Heins Jul 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Arthur J. 'Jim' Heins Photo Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — There will be a celebration of life for Jim Heins on Aug. 8, at the I Hotel, 1900 S. First St., Champaign, from 3 to 5 p.m. Friends, family and members of Jim's vast public are invited.Jim died at the age of 89 on April 14, 2021. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos