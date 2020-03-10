CATLIN — Arthur James Wolfe, 79, of Catlin passed away peacefully at 9:10 a.m. Indiana time on Saturday (March 7, 2020) with his family by his side at The Waters of Covington, Ind.
Art was born Sept. 11, 1940, in Catlin, to Irvin and Madge Johnson Wolfe. He married Ronda Shinn on Aug. 8, 1975, in Danville.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Ronda; daughter, Stephanie (Mark) Stutsman; son, Ned (Kim) Klotz; grandchildren, Mackenzie (Jason) Woods, Maddison (Kye) Draper, Max Stutsman, Samantha, Arianna and Adeline Klotz and Halley and Cooper Woods; one sister, Fern (Raymond) Makemson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Wolfe, and a sister, Norma (Wolfe) Brown.
Art graduated from Catlin High School. He worked for 35 years at Hyster lift truck company, where he was president of the union for many years. He was a lifelong member of the Catlin Church of Christ.
Art loved his family, and the life that he lived; he lived to the fullest every day. He was an avid fisherman and woodworker; he could build anything. He loved being outside working in his yard and garden.
He was a sports enthusiast and loved watching the Fighting Illini, Cubs and Bears.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the loving care shown to Art by the staff at The Waters nursing home in Covington, Ind.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Mike Strunga will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery in Catlin. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
Memorials may be made to the Catlin Church of Christ or American Cancer Society. Online condolences are at robisonchapel.com.