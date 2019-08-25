CHAMPAIGN — Arthur McElwee, 89, of Champaign passed away at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 21, 2019) at OSF Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Pastor Dale DeNeal will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Arthur was born June 13, 1930, at St. Joseph, a son of Albert and Beatrice (Schoolcraft) McElwee. He married Willadean Aumiller on March 8, 1953. She preceded him in death on Sept. 20, 2014.
He is survived by his children, Sheila (Carl Wise) McElwee of Danville, Robin McElwee of Champaign and Kimberly (Joe) Frost of Fithian; grandchildren, Rebekah (Chris) Tazelaar of Lockport, Joshua (Jeanna) Wise of Danville and Calem McElwee-Wise of Danville; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Arianna Tazelaar, Kendalyn Wise, Dylan and Ella Tazelaar and Karsyn Wise; and sister, Shirley Crumpler of Olympia, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James.
Arthur was U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War as a radio operator.
He retired from the Northern Illinois Water Company, Urbana. He also farmed in the Fisher area for the Banner family.
Arthur attended the Number 10 School and Armstrong High School. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.
He was an avid Illini fan. He bowled for many years and served on league boards as a secretary. Arthur enjoyed Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He loved horses and traveled across the U.S. for horse shows.
He was a member of the First Christian Church of Champaign and attended River Valley Church of Christ, Fisher.