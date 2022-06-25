CHAMPAIGN — Arthur J. Muehling, 94, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Thursday (June 23, 2022) at 9:35 a.m. at
Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by his family after a short illness.
He was born June 3, 1928, in Cissna Park, the son of Leo Muehling and Mary Alt Muehling. Art married Mary Long on Aug. 26, 1956, at Sheldon Methodist Church, Sheldon.
Art graduated from Cissna Park schools then graduated with a B.S. from the University of Illinois and an M.S. from the University of Missouri. He served in the U.S. Air Force and trained in meteorology at New York University. He was stationed during the Korean War as a weather forecaster in Louisiana, French Morocco and Colorado Springs and was honorably discharged as a first lieutenant in 1956.
Art was a professor of agricultural engineering at the University of Illinois for 37 years. During his professional career as an extension adviser, he travelled extensively throughout the state of Illinois, the United States, Canada and the world. He was known internationally, and his knowledge was eagerly sought by private farms, corporations and governments around the world. Due to his travels, he has friends, professional and personal around the world. He cherished those friendships to the end. He was a registered professional engineer. He was a member of the American Society of Agricultural Engineers, Alpha Epsilon, Epsilon Sigma Phi, Kiwanis International, Champaign County Farm Bureau, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, American Legion and listed in Who’s Who in America. He has written many magazine articles, journal articles, bulletins and ASAE papers.
Art was a visiting research professor at Max-Planck Institute in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, on sabbatical leave 1969-1970. He had sabbatical leave in 1980-1981 in Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia and New Zealand and a study leave in the Scandinavian countries.
Art is survived by his loving wife of almost 66 years, Mary Long Muehling. One of the things they particularly enjoyed doing together was world travel. They had the opportunity to visit Asia, Africa, South America and too many more to list. He is also survived by his sons, Thomas Muehling and Craig (Christine) Muehling; granddaughters, Rebecca (James Atkinson) Muehling and Rebecca (Corey) Wells; grandson, Timothy Potten; great-granddaughters, Olivia and Kate Potten; great-grandsons, Vincent and Quentin Atkinson and Aiden and Elijah Wells; a brother, Donald (Kay) Muehling; and many nieces and nephews.
Art was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Bernice Eifert, Dorothy Koppenhoefer and Sylvia Jacobsen; and four brothers, Bernard, Charles, Richard and Robert Muehling.
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy (morganmemorialhome.com), with a graveside service Monday, June 27, at 2 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka.
Donations made be made to the Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802, or an organization of the donor’s choice.