SAVOY — Arthur J. Orsted, 78, of Savoy died at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be no public services. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur was born on Sept. 7, 1943, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of John and Mary Clancy Orsted. He married Gail Harrison on Aug. 19, 1965, in Wiesbaden, Germany, and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Mark of Champaign; one daughter, Melanie of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren, Richard Orsted of Champaign, Anthony (A.J.) Orsted stationed at Beale AFB, Calif., Aaron Harrison of Dallas, Texas, Dallas Orsted of Champaign and Brooke Olaivar of Robinson; and one great-granddaughter, Arya Orsted of Reno, Nev.
He was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters.
Arthur was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from the Army Air Force Exchange Service and Motion Picture Service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.