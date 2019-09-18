HOOPESTON — Arthur “Red” N. Nelson Sr., 91, of Hoopeston passed away at 8:30 a.m. Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
Red was born April 15, 1928, in Chicago, the son of George D. and Rose Mary (Wiengart) Nelson. He married Marjorie Malott in September 1948 and later married Florence Elizabeth Schinkey on Dec. 31, 1955, in Danville. She preceded him in death on Dec. 23, 1992.
He is survived by one daughter, Rosanne (Terry Chandler) Coffman of Hoopeston; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; three sons, Don, George and Nick Nelson; one daughter, Theresa “Sissy” Nelson; one brother; and four sisters.
Red served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1948 and later served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He worked for several years as an equipment operator at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul until his retirement in 1971. He later worked as a custodian and bus driver for Hoopeston schools, until he retired in 1991.
Red was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, American Legion Post No. 384, VFW Post No. 4826 and AMVETS in Rantoul. He enjoyed walking, doing yardwork, helping others and spending time with his friends. Red was a great storyteller, and he never forgot a face. He also enjoyed watching train and tractor shows, and his cats and dog, Tiger.
A celebration of Arthur “Red” N. Nelson Sr.’s life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, with Pastor Phillip Callahan officiating. Burial will follow the service in Rankin Union Cemetery, with full military honors conducted by the Hoopeston American Legion Post No. 384. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Blurton Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the Hoopeston American Legion. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Red’s life. Memories or condolences may be offered online at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.