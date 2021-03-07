MAHOMET — Arthur “Art” Smith of Mahomet passed away suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born on June 26, 1945, in Lincoln, the son of Arthur and Mary (Poston) Smith.
Art retired from Kraft Foods after 35 years of employment and spent his free time woodworking, gardening, fishing in Arkansas at Bull Shoals Lake and enjoying the occasional glass of Wild Turkey. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Chicago Bears and Illini sports teams.
He is survived by his wife, Beth; children, Brandy Smith-Coy, Libby Johnson (Eric), Shawn Smith and Alison Burrow (Donald); grandchildren, Justin Coy, Nicolas Burrow and Riley Johnson; great-grandson, Callahan Coy; and sister, Marita Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Art will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the Cornbelt Fire Protection District and to Dr. David Webb.
Per Art’s wishes, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Cornbelt Fire Protection District, 506 E. Main St., Mahomet, IL 61853.
A graveside inurnment service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, at 2 p.m. in the Grandview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61822.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com. The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853, with his cremation.