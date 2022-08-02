Arthur W. Leenerman Aug 2, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GIBSON CITY — Arthur W. "Wes" Leenerman, 80, of Gibson City died at 6 p.m. Sunday (July 31, 2022) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos