URBANA — Ashley N. Mabry, 31, of Urbana passed away at 3:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, while giving birth to her daughter, Timbella.
Timbella passed away at 5:35 p.m. Sept. 7, 2020.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), we will be only letting in groups of 50 at a time for Ashley’s visitation and will require a mask be worn. Thank you for your understanding and patience.
Ashley was born in Urbana on June 23, 1989, to parents Kevin D. Mabry and Tamera M. Schneider. Kevin preceded her in death.
She is survived by her mom, Tammy Schneider of Champaign; significant other, Timothy A. Spencer-Williams of Urbana; children, Nathan D. Richmond of Champaign, Timyhia A. Williams, Timmel S. Williams and Timothy A. Spencer-Williams Jr., all of Urbana.
Her siblings, Jennifer Mabry of Urbana, Clayton Mabry of Urbana and Mason Mabry of Rantoul; nieces and nephews, Tomir, Tomari, Remey, Ivy, Sonia and Dominique; and other loved ones, Michael, Shelby and Jennifer Jenkins, also survive her.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ashley’s honor to her family to help with her children. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.