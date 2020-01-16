BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Audrey Catherine (Brockman) Brown, Bonita Springs, Fla., died Friday (Jan. 10, 2020) after a brief illness. She was 89 years old.
Third of seven children, Audrey was born April 30, 1930, in Oldenburg, Ind., to Martin and Margaret (Bettice) Brockman. Despite the death of her mother and infant brother when Audrey was barely 7 years old, Audrey grew to be a vivacious, loving and charismatic young woman.
She met her husband of 69 years, Theodore Lawrence Brown (“Ted”), at a parish dance when she was 16, and they married four years later on Jan. 6, 1951, in Oldenburg, Ind. Audrey and Ted had five children, four children-in-law whom Audrey loved as her own, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Audrey and Ted made their home in Champaign-Urbana from 1956 until 2001. They were involved in several community organizations focused on social justice, racial equity and fair housing. Audrey lived a life of joyful activism and service, volunteering many hours to PTAs, parish councils, eucharistic ministry to homebound people, CCD (youth religious) instruction, Meals on Wheels, and other community service organizations.
In Florida, Audrey was active on the Membership Committee at the Center for the Arts of Bonita Springs and the New Member Committee at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fort Myers; she was also active at The Terraces in Bonita Springs as a convenor of the Book Group and member of the Lifestyles Committee.
Audrey embodied the warmest principles of hospitality: welcome and friendship. She was a dedicated partner and support to Ted, hosting neighborhood, graduate student and academic departmental gatherings with grace and enthusiasm.
Audrey’s natural curiosity and a love of ideas led her, throughout her 30s, 40s and 50s, to accumulate college credits and, at age 56, earn her bachelor of arts in religious studies from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. After college, she served as director of religious education (DRE) at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana. Her tenure as DRE brought enrichment and growth in the program as larger numbers of families began to take part for the first time.
Audrey loved singing and dancing, card games, and board games of all varieties. (She was a lifelong and very skillful bridge player, the undisputed family champion at UpWords, a late-to-the-game but enthusiastic mahjong player and an intuitive natural at Settlers of Catan.) She was an excellent cook, devoting considerable energy to learning new cuisines, but she also reveled in preserving old family recipes.
She was a master party planner and especially loved to gather extended family for vacations and celebrations. The summer home in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, established by Ted and Audrey in 1973, has become a lodestone for family and friends and will continue to radiate her inimitable aura.
Audrey was predeceased by her parents, four brothers (Garin, Leon, Lawrence and Martin (infant) Brockman) and her son, Philip. She is survived by her husband; siblings Jack (Sylvia) Brockman of Woodbury, Conn., and Sister Mary Margaret, MHSH, of Timonium, Md.; children (and their spouses), Mary (Reid) Coffield of Portland, Conn., Karen (Patrick) Kane of Champaign, Jennifer (Ian Ayres) Brown of Branford, Conn., and Andrew (Susan) Brown of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Orus (Jennifer) Coffield, Martin (Melody) Kane, Audrey Ann (Victor) Soria, Peter (Stephanie) Kane, Robert (Amy Weeks) Coffield, Margaret (Pat LaClair) Kane, Henry Ayres-Brown and Antonia Ayres-Brown; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Gifts in her memory may be made to The Audrey C. and Theodore L. Brown Scholarship at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (https://giving.illinois.edu/) or Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs (https://artcenterbonita.org).
Online memories and condolences can be shared at https://beachwoodsociety.com. Celebrations of life will be held in Illinois and Florida at later dates.