URBANA — Audrey L. Cochran, 100, of Urbana passed into the next life Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Country Health Nursing Home in Gifford.
Audrey was born Dec. 5, 1920, in Ava, a daughter of Howard and Lucy Alley, who preceded her in death. She was married to Myron “Mike” Cochran for 67 years before his death in 1999.
They had two children, Craig L. Cochran, who died in 2010, and a daughter, Linda Cochran TerHark, who lives locally. Audrey was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Irma Alley Jones of California and Eula Alley Hart of Illinois.
Survivors include her two grandchildren and their spouses, Dr. Lisa Cochran Higgins and husband Michael and Christopher Cochran and wife Kiyomi Cochran.
Cremation services were provided by Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. An informal, COVID-19-restricted graveside service was held at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Audrey often said that the worst thing about living so long was losing nearly everyone she knew and loved, but she was heartfelt in her belief that at death, God would reunite her with all her loved ones who went before her. Audrey was a kind and gentle soul who will be missed in this life and welcomed into the next.
The family’s heartfelt thanks goes to the staff of Country Health Nursing Home. Their compassionate care will always be appreciated.
