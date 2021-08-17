FARMER CITY — Audrey Jean Amacher, 90, of Farmer City passed away at 11:29 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Farmer City Rehab & Health Care.
There will be a private family graveside memorial service at Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City, with Pastor Sandi Hire officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Jean was born on Oct. 20, 1930, in Bloomington, a daughter of Leslie Finney and Frances Mae Knisley McAllister. She married Warren S. Amacher on June 9, 1956, in DeWitt. He passed away on Nov. 28, 1992.
She is survived by her son, Terry (Virgie) Amacher of Farmer City; grandchildren, Lynn Amacher of Farmer City and Michael Amacher of Beebe, Ark.; and great-grandchildren, Carly, Mackenzie and Brodie Amacher.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
She was a graduate of Bracken County School, northeast of Farmer City, and a graduate of Moore Township High School, Farmer City, Class of 1948.
Jean and her late husband were longtime employees of the Farmer City Journal, learning the newspaper trade from the late Ed and Lucile Wightman.
Jean was a member of Farmer City United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included antiques, reading and sewing.