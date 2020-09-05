CHAMPAIGN — Audrey Ann Mohn (nee Ostby) died on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at her home. She was 85.
Survivors include her sisters, Carol of Modesto, Calif., Lora of Minot, N.D., and LeAnne of Greenville, S.C.; and two sons, Douglas of Catonsville, Md., and Alan of Champaign.
She was born in Douglas, N.D. on Oct. 21, 1934, a daughter of Ole and Erna Ostby. She graduated from Garrison High School in 1952 and married Fred Mohn of Northfield, Minn., on Nov. 15, 1958.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign. Her abiding passions were her house and her garden.
Services will be private. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820 has been entrusted with arrangements.
Please join Audrey’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.