POTOMAC — Audrey Thornton, 98, of Potomac died at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 9, 2021) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion St., Potomac.