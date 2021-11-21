POTOMAC — Audrey Laverne Thornton, 98, formerly of rural Potomac, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 9, 2021) at Gifford Country Health & Rehab, Gifford.
Visitation will be held at Number Ten Church, Potomac, on Monday, Nov. 22, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. The Rev. Tim Barber will officiate. Burial will follow in Partlow Cemetery, Armstrong.
Audrey was born Feb. 7, 1923, in rural Rossville, the daughter of Arthur and Myrtle (Motz) Reynolds. She married Henry Francis Thornton on April 7, 1946. He preceded her in death Jan. 25, 2017. They celebrated over 70 years of marriage.
Survivors include her sons, Gerald Thornton of Tremont and Phil (Brenda) Thornton of Armstrong; a daughter, Diane (Gary) Buller of Champaign; grandchildren, Greg (Sally) Thornton of Monument, Colo., Theresa (Jim) Carley of Potomac, Heather (J.D.) Lane of Armstrong, Rachel Buller of Nashville and Matt (Haley) Buller of Champaign; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Bernice Reynolds of Hillsboro, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, infant sister and infant grandson.
Audrey graduated from Armstrong High School and attended Utterback’s Business College in Danville. She was a devoted farm wife, stay-at-home mom and homemaker. After her youngest went away to college, she worked several clerical positions at Quaker Oats (Pepsico) in Danville for 14 years. She taught children’s Sunday school and vacation Bible school and played the piano and organ for over 30 years at Number Ten Church of Christ, where she was a member. She was a board member of the Vermilion County Home and Community Education, a member of the Potomac Woman’s Civic Club and a Red Cross hospital volunteer.
Audrey is remembered for her kind, gentle and humble spirit and a deep and enduring love for God and family.
Memorials may be made to Number Ten Church of Christ. The family would like to thank the staff at Gifford Country Health Care & Rehab and Dr. Suma Peter for their special care.
The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, to assist them in honoring Mrs. Thornton’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.