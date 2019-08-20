CHAMPAIGN — It is with great sadness that the family of August Patrick Johnson announce his passing on Sunday (Aug. 18, 2019) at the age of 34.
August is survived by his precious children, Patrick and Lyla Johnson of Oceanside, N.Y. August is lovingly remembered by his parents, Tom Johnson and Nancy Stone-Johnson of Baraboo, Wis.; his sister, Kate (Mario Young) of Charleston; and his brother, Riley (Marlene) of Charlotte, N.C. August is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by all of his grandparents; his uncles, Jon Johnson and Dick Stone; his aunt, Barbara Michaels; and cousin, Susan Michaels.
On July 16, 1985, August was born in Champaign. He was named after his paternal grandfather and his great-uncle, Patrick Stone.
August was proud to be born and raised in Champaign — especially proud of his neighborhood friends in Holiday Park. After graduation from Centennial High, August moved to SoFlo to be near his brother. He later moved to Long Island, N.Y., for one year. August returned to Champaign in 2012.
Wherever August went, he carried his beautiful smile. He was a friend to all and never knew a stranger. He had a kind spirit which drew others to him. He was a good son, a loving father, a thoughtful brother and a friend to the downtrodden. He saw the GOOD in every person he met. August was a true gift from God to our family.
Morgan Memorial Home is helping the family with arrangements. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service beginning at noon and the memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. A reception will follow in Urbana.