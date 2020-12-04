URBANA — Augustus Johnson Jr., 77, of Urbana transitioned from this life at 3:36 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at OSF in Urbana.
Augustus, affectionately known as “Gus,” was born to the union of Augustus Orly and Dorothy Jean Oliver Johnson on Feb. 2, 1943, in Helena, Ark.
Gus attended and graduated from Central High School. He was a man of many skills and talents. Gus worked for the Laborers Union Local 703. He additionally had a private interior design company focused on remodeling and beautifying others homes with his masterful touch.
Augustus married the love of his life, Clara Luster. They together created and united a beautiful family.
Gus loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed shooting pool, listening to music and singing in the choir. Augustus was a faithful and loyal member of Morning Star Free Will Baptist Church in Urbana. He worked diligently in the church in any area needed.
Augustus “Gus” Johnson Jr. leaves to cherish his loving memories his wife of 54 years, Clara Johnson; children, Darius Dickson, Derrelle Johnson, Devonne Luster and Denitra Luster; three siblings, Doris Gamble, Willie B. Dorsey and Charles Johnson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a countless number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends.
Augustus was preceded in death by his parents and three children, Shelvin Johnson, Pam Johnson and Gwen Johnson.
A celebration of life will commence at noon Monday, Dec. 7, at Morning Start Free Will Baptist Church, Urbana. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Officiating will be Pastor Jimmie O. Holmes Sr. Interment in Lincoln Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.