ST. JOSEPH — Aurettia June (Gilmore) Kobel of St. Joseph, born June 5, 1930, daughter of the late Lawrence Gilmore and Hazel Marie (Beals) Gilmore Endsley, passed from this life on Thursday (May 6, 2021) at the age of 90.
She is survived by her son, James E. Kobel of Two Rivers, Wis.; daughter, Marla K. Kobel-Crook of St. Joseph; 10 granddaughters, Mallory Kobel-Hansen of Champaign and Ashley Kobel-Schworer, Alexis Kobel, Olivia Kobel Gauthier Laack, Abigail Kobel, Adaline Kobel, Aubrieana Kobel, Alynna Kobel, Gia Kobel and Lilly Kobel, all of Two Rivers; three grandsons, Quinten “Quinn” Crook of Champaign and Peter Kobel and Aric Kobel of Two Rivers; and two great-granddaughters, Ava Schworer and Briella Gauthier, also of Two Rivers.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Harry E. Kobel of St. Joseph; and one grandson, Abraham Kobel of Two Rivers.
A 1948 graduate of Sadorus High School, Mrs. Kobel was active in the drama and home economics departments. After graduation, she attended business school and was employed by the University of Illinois. When she retired from the university, Department of Dairy Sciences, in 1992, she had been recognized for her years of contributions to the Illini Dairy Club as their volunteer secretary and campus “Mom.” One of her most noted contributions was the creation of the “Milk a Cow” button, still being used by the club at the Illinois State Fair.
A member of Bondville United Methodist Church, she was active with the MYF, Sunday School programs, fundraising and was on the first committee helping to create a congregation cookbook. Traveling, quilting, sewing and her family were her passions. Serving as an ambassador for Brookdale Senior Living, Urbana, Aurettia took pride in welcoming and orienting new residents. She loved her friends, old and new, and she will be missed.
Private graveside services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at freesefh.com.