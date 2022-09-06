Austin Hefferan Jr. Sep 6, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DANVILLE — Austin Hefferan Jr., 76, of Danville died at 10:44 a.m. Friday (Sept. 2, 2022) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos