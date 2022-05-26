CHAMPAIGN — Avery Shaw, 91, of Champaign passed away peacefully Friday morning (May 20, 2022) surrounded by his loving family.
Avery was born April 11, 1931, in Champaign. He married Shirley Howell in 1952, and they were happily married 61 years until Shirley’s passing in 2013.
Together they raised three children, Mark (Diane), Christie (Jerry) and Tim (Stan). He leaves behind seven grandchildren, Marcus Shaw (Abby), Ryan Shaw (Kelly), Brett Shaw, Courtnie Ramshaw, Jay Ramshaw (Lauren), Charlie Ramshaw (Allie) and Meredith Butts (Jordan); as well as 15 great-grandchildren, Isabella, Kennedy, Charlie Jr., Hudson, Max, Jordan, Sloane, Tucker, Blaire, Mary, Oliver, Miles, Thomas and Delaney.
Avery was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Shaw; parents, Charles and Vera Barker; brother, Robert Shaw; sister, Ruth McMillian; and daughter-in-law, Mary Shaw.
Avery attended Champaign Central, where he became the FFA president and excelled in track and football, eventually becoming a letter winner and C-Club member. After high school, he served four years in the Air Force, where he spent most of his time stationed in Korea. Once he arrived home, Avery spent the next 65 years farming in the Bondville area. Avery found joy in raising livestock on his farm and became exceptional at animal husbandry. He was a longtime board member of the Bondville Fire Department and served many years as a trustee for Bondville United Methodist Church. He supported his loving wife, Shirley, who was chair of the Bondville United Methodist Church sausage supper for many years. He will be incredibly missed by his friends and family.
The visitation will be held at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, and will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, with the service following immediately after. Burial will follow in Praireview Cemetery. All are invited to gather afterward for a celebration of life luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Bondville United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be sent to Bondville United Methodist Church, 100 W. Chestnut St., Bondville, IL 61815. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.