ST. JOSEPH — B.J. Hackler, 83, of St. Joseph passed away at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, as he joined the love of his life, Dixie, for their upcoming 60th wedding anniversary.
B.J. was born Jan. 21, 1938, in Ridge Farm, the son of Olen and Frances Hackler. He grew up in Ridge Farm and after graduating from Ridge Farm High School, graduated beauty school in Danville.
A quick study, B.J. was cutting hair, rolling rollers and wrapping permanents early in the six-month program — the owner said he had the knack. That knack led him to become part owner in the Ridge Farm beauty shop and later open his own shop, B.J.’s Beauty Shop, in 1964 in St. Joseph; his career spanned over 60 years.
B.J. met Dixie Myers while washing show hogs at county fairs. Their meeting later led to a date, and they married Oct. 27, 1961.
Soon after getting married, B.J. and Dixie headed to Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colo., while B.J. served in the Army as a cryptographer. Their first daughter, Traci Jarvis (Greg), was born there. In 1964, they settled in St. Joseph. Second daughter Tonya Hackler-Bayler (Oscar) was born and shortly after, Dixie and B.J. bought their first home, where they raised their girls.
While working as a beautician in both Ridge Garm and St. Joseph, B.J. completed the necessary training to be a volunteer firefighter. His involvement with the village of St. Joseph led him to serve as a village board trustee for 10 years, after which he ran for village president/mayor in 1980 and served in that capacity for 36 years. St. Joseph saw many changes during those 36 years!
B.J. loved his town, as was evident in the success he helped foster for the St. Joseph community. He became active in the Central Illinois Municipal Officials Association as a member and then president. That involvement led him to be appointed to the Illinois Municipal League board, later serving as president and past president. An additional appointment to the national EPA committee, as did CIMOA and IML, allowed him to be a voice at the federal and state levels for small towns.
While raising the girls with Dixie, giving back to the community and owning his own business, he still found time for his many interests, which included his love of collecting Abraham Lincoln pieces and reading Lincoln history, elephants, snow skiing, and most of all, fishing.
As a member of the Champaign Ski Club, he competed in his first downhill race at age 50. An avid fisherman, he traveled to Canada annually for 15 years with friends and family. His fishing rod and tackle box were permanent fixtures in his vehicle, as you never knew when you might have time for a few casts. He loved parades and most recently enjoyed decorating his golf cart for any event.
B.J.’s faith was strong, and he was an active member in the St. Joseph United Methodist church since he and Dixie settled in St Joseph.
Even before retiring in December 2017, B.J. and Dixie got the travel bug, having gone to France with the ski club to ski the Swiss Alps. They joined Traci and her family and traveled to London, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with the whole family on a cruise to Mexico. Many trips with family and friends followed his retirement, including Niagara Falls, N.Y., the Western U.S. and the New England area, Alaska, Jamaica, and Ireland.
A must was always the Hackler family reunion held in Virginia. It never failed — wherever he traveled, he always ended up seeing someone he knew and making new friends.
After retiring from the beauty shop and village president, B.J. continued to give back to the community through his volunteer efforts, be it the church’s mission work, Feed the Need program and Miss Piggy’s Pork Palace, St. Joseph American Legion Post 634 and so many others.
Grandkids include Kiersten Jarvis (Jeremy Cantor), Ross Baker (Rosie), Sean Jarvis, Carson Baker (deceased) and Sydney Meltzer (Daniel); great-grandkids include Addie, Clark and Mark Baker and Ewan Cantor.
B.J. was preceded in death by Dixie, his parents, a brother, his in-laws and a grandson.
B.J. loved life. He had many friends, all of which say they were better off having known him. Anyone who met with B.J. always left with a smile on their face.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at B.J. Hackler Park, 1400 Park Ave., St. Joseph. A golf-cart shuttle service will be available from the Living Word Church parking lot. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m., with the service following. Burial will be in the G.A.R. Cemetery in Homer.
Out of respect for everyone attending, the family asks that social-distancing practices be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in B.J.’s name can be made to the Feed the Need/St. Joseph United Methodist Church, 205 N. Third St., St. Joseph, IL 61873, or the Village of St. Joseph's Parks & Recreation Fund, 207 E. Lincoln St., St. Joseph, IL 61873.
Funeral arrangements handled by Freese Funeral Home, St. Joseph. Condolences may be offered at Freesefh.com.