CHAMPAIGN — Barbara A. Ewing, 94, died peacefully Wednesday (May 13, 2020) at Bickford of Champaign.
Graveside services will be held at Roselawn Cemetery on Friday, May 22, with Pastor Danny Schaffner officiating. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting the family.
Barbara was born March 28, 1926, in Vermilion County, the daughter of Dewey G. and Anna Sanford Dearing. She married Richard Ewing on Feb. 19, 1955, in Champaign. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2010.
Survivors include her sister, Ruth (David) Beliles of Sarasota, Fla.; daughter, Nancy (Blake) Hubert of Champaign; son, Tom (Lisa) Ewing of Seymour; son, Rick of Chicago; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, D.G. Dearing; and granddaughter, Suzzanna Hubert.
After graduating from St. John's School of Nursing in Springfield, Barbara worked as a registered nurse in pediatrics at Christie Clinic. She paused in her career to raise her children, then returned to Christie as Dr. Joseph Zalar's nurse, where she worked until retirement.
She was an excellent seamstress ,and her needlepoint and counted cross-stitch work decorates the homes of friends and family.
Her devotion to her family was amazing, and she will be sorely missed by all who loved her.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff of Bickford of Champaign for their excellent and compassionate care.
Memorials can be made to First Christian Church of Champaign.
Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.