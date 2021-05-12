TUSCOLA — Barbara Ann VanGundy Wills, 87, of Tuscola passed away Monday morning (May 10, 2021) at home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Tuscola United Methodist Church, 901 N. Prairie St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Terri Haas officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola.
Barbara was born on May 28, 1933, in Macon, the daughter of Clarence W. and Alma Marie Dannenmueller VanGundy Sr. She married Phillip Joseph “Joe” Wills on July 10, 1953, in Arcola. He survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Jerie Wills of Camargo; son, Phil A. (Connie) Wills of Dawsonville, Ga.; grandchildren, Ginger (Johnny) Dugan and Phillip (Haley) Wills; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, C.W. “JR” VanGundy Jr.; and sister, Rodie Clara King.
Barbara graduated from Arcola High School in 1951. She earned a bachelor of science degree from Eastern Illinois University in physical education. She formerly was a PE teacher at Tuscola Community High School. She obtained her real-estate license and owned and operated Wills Real Estate in Tuscola. After retiring from real estate, Barbara worked for many years at the Tuscola Public Library.
She was a member of Tuscola United Methodist Church and former member of the Tuscola Kiwanis Club. Barbara enjoyed golfing, tennis and playing bridge.
Memorials are suggested to Tuscola United Methodist Church, Tuscola Public Library or Tuscola Kiwanis Club. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.