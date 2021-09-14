De LAND — Barbara A. Allen, 75, of De Land passed away at 3:04 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 11, 2021) at home.
Barb was born on July 12, 1946, in Covina, Calif., the daughter of Charles and Dorothy (Frazier) Dolch. She married Dale M. Allen on Sept. 3, 1967, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Barb is survived by her husband, Dale Allen of De Land; sons, Greg Allen of De Land and Brian Allen of White Heath; grandchildren, Raeanne and Charley; and brother, Chris Dolch of Green Bay, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Barb was a retired registered nurse. She was a member of the DeLand Methodist Church. Barb enjoyed ceramics, embroidery, photography and loved her dogs and bird.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Goose Creek Township Cemetery, De Land.
Memorials can be made to the De Land fire department.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.