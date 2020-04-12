Barbara Atkins Chaffee Apr 12, 2020 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PENFIELD — Barbara Atkins Chaffee, 70, of Boswell, Ind., formerly of Penfield, died at 8:23 a.m. Saturday (April 11, 2020). Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers