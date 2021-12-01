CHAMPAIGN — Barbara J. Austin-Baker, 90, of Champaign died at 2:45 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 28, 2021) at Amber Glen Nursing Home, Urbana.
There will be a graveside funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Champaign.
Barbara was born on April 25, 1931, in Champaign, a daughter of Henry and Mary (Stribling) Austin, who owned Austin's Tennis Shop and Austin's Sportswear in downtown Champaign.
She married Willis "Bud" Baker on Sept. 11, 1953, in Champaign. He died on May 16, 2004.
Survivors include daughters Autumn (Keith) Bates of Seymour and Sherry (Joe) Stewart of Glasford; son Mark (Leslie) Baker of Brighton, Mich.; nine grandchildren, Vince Bates, Lauren (Cale) Hopper, Kalen (Nicci) Bates, Jacob Bialeschki, Charlotte (Heath Seals) Bialeschki, Jessica Stewart, Luke Stewart, Austin (Jennifer) Baker and Trevor Baker; and six great-grandchildren, Everett and Lorelei Baker, Addison and Emmalyn Hopper and Isaac and Sylas Bates.
Barbara was a wonderful mommy and granny. She was also an accomplished artist of portraits, museum displays and book illustrations. More than anything, she enjoyed her family and took great pride in her yard and feeding her birds and bunnies.
