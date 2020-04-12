PESOTUM — Barbara Ellen Barre, age 80, of Charleston and formerly of Pesotum, entered her eternal heavenly home on Wednesday (April 8, 2020).
A family celebration of her life will take place at a later time. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Barbara was born March 3, 1940, in Olney, a daughter of the late Clyde and Lucie (Nettleton) Vaughn. She attended Richland County High School in Olney and married the love of her life, William Barre, on Aug. 19, 1956, in Olney. They celebrated 48 years of marriage prior to his death on July 30, 2004.
She is survived by six loving and devoted children, Cindy Perry of Cochranton, Pa., Barbara Hutchens and husband David of Friendswood, Texas, Sonya Reeves and husband Stanley of Dickinson, Texas, David Barre and wife Angela of Monticello, Richard Barre and wife Joyce of Ottumwa, Iowa, and Joyce Cassell and husband Todd of Charleston; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marguerite McVaigh of Olney and Violet Williams and husband Leon of Fisher; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, W. Jeffrey Barre; one grandson; a brother, Kenneth Vaughn; and two sisters, Mary Goodman and Betty Weiler.
Barbara enjoyed gardening and shared with her family the joys and memorable times that hobbies such as boating, fishing and camping provided. She and husband Bill also loved motorcycling and were members of a Honda Goldwing club. Barbara was also a former member of the Women of the Moose in Champaign.
She truly enjoyed time spent at her sewing machine designing and making clothes for her family, but for Barbara, sewing was more than a hobby. Residents in the Champaign-Urbana area will remember Barbara for her many years as a talented and gifted seamstress and the owner of Barbara’s Alterations in Champaign.
Barbara recently moved to Charleston and attended Wesley United Methodist Church with daughter Joyce and her family. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who was dearly loved by a family who will forever cherish their many fond memories.
