AUSTIN, Texas — Barbara Ilene Bernett, 87, a longtime resident of Quincy and recently of Austin, Texas, went to be with her Lord and savior Thursday (June 16, 2022).
She was born April 1, 1935, in a farmhouse in Newcomb Township near Fisher. She attended Bell School, a small one-room schoolhouse located across the road from her home. She later went to Fisher High School, where she graduated in 1953, and then to Illinois State University, where she graduated with a bachelor of science in education in 1957.
In 1955, Barbara married Richard Bernett. After a few years in Norfolk, Va., and Carbondale, they moved to Quincy in 1963. It was there that they raised three sons, Mark, Brent and Todd. She lived in Quincy for the next 57 years, where she developed many deep friendships through her church, job and neighborhood.
Her professional career involved substitute teaching at Quincy High School for a few years during the late 1970s. In 1978, she joined the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services office in Quincy, where she worked as a child-welfare case worker for 24 years. She was well respected by all her colleagues and was recognized with several awards, but her passion centered around the safety and well-being of children. That’s where she got her true job satisfaction.
Barbara was very committed to her faith throughout her lifetime and became a member of St. James Lutheran Church in 1963. Her passion for children was again evident through her 37 years of teaching Sunday school and her support of St. James Lutheran School. She was also very active in volunteering at the church and was a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League for many years.
She was blessed during her lifetime with three grandchildren, Brecken, Montana and Clark. In 2020, she moved to Austin to be close to Mark and his family during the last stage of her life. In 2021, she was blessed with her first great-granddaughter, Cora. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and always spoiled them with her cooking and baking, especially around the holidays.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Velma (Lester) Beasley; and sister, Wanda Mitchell.
She is survived by her sons, Mark (Andrea) Bernett of Austin, Brent Bernett of Galesburg and Todd Bernett of Austin; grandchildren, Brecken (Victoria) Anderson, Montana Bernett and Clark Bernett; great-granddaughter, Cora Anderson; brother, Duane (Delores) Beasley of Lincoln; and nieces and nephews, Vicki (Michael) Hohf, Becky (Jim) Baker, Debra Walters, David (Bobbie) Beasley and Donald (Janet) Beasley. Additional family members include Marilyn (Everett) Heiser, Maryann Bernett, Brian (Nancy) Heiser, Diana (Doug) Williams, Tony (Dixie) Bernett, Holly Bernett, Matt Bernett and numerous others.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Quincy, with the Rev. Marlin Rempfer officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, Quincy.
Memorial donations may be made to St. James Lutheran Church or St. James Lutheran School. Memorial Donations may be made online at memorials.hansenspear.com.
