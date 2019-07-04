HAMMOND — Barbara E. “Bobbe” Long, 82, of Hammond passed away Tuesday (July 2, 2019) at home.
Celebration of life services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 E. U.S. 36, Atwood, with the Rev. Don Gerkin officiating. Burial will be in Hammond Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at the funeral home.
Barbara was born Feb. 15, 1937, in Decatur, the daughter of James F. and Dorothy Crippen Brooks. She married Robert E. Long on Dec. 27, 1958, in Taylorville. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Shari (Bill) Schable of Atwood, Shelley (Tom) Myers of Shattuc, Rodney (Julie) Long of Centralia and Stacy (Jeremy) Welch of Atwood; grandchildren, Summer Pearson and fiancé Jeremy Burton, Sharlie (Scot) Berry, Ryan (Brooke) Myers, Tyler (Lauren) Myers, Peyton Long, James Long and Logan Conner; nine great-grandchildren; brother, James Brooks of Taylorville; and sisters, Brenda Tannahill of Normal, Lynnette Connelly of Dubuque, Iowa, and Lynda Millard of Centerville, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Shalynn Brooke Conner; and two sisters, Beverly and Becky Brooks.
Barbara was a retired third grade schoolteacher, having taught in the Atwood-Hammond school district for many years. She was a member of Hammond United Methodist Church, 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star and the James Reeder American Legion Auxiliary. She loved attending her grandchildren’s school and sporting events. She enjoyed gardening and traveling.
Her family is comforted knowing she was reunited with her beloved granddaughter, Shalynn.
Memorials are suggested to Shalynn’s Hope, Inc., P.O. Box 672, Atwood, IL 61913. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.