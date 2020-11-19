VILLA GROVE — Barbara C. Bosch, 87, of Villa Grove passed away Monday (Nov. 16, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Jan. 2, 1933, in Urbana, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Silver) Reed. Barb graduated from Unity High School. She attended business college and was a member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority. She married Thomas L. Bosch on Feb. 2, 1957, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Bongard.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and three sisters, Marjorie Shaw, Patricia Warner and Mary Beth McMurry.
She is survived by three children, Kathryn (Terry) Stierman of Kingwood, Texas, Steve of Columbia, Mo., and Joey (Mark) Adomaitis of Plainfield.
Additionally, surviving are five grandchildren, Beth, Bryan (Julie), Kristin, Megan and Julia; and one great-grandchild, Madeleine.
Barb worked at the Hillard Agency for over 20 years. She was a member of the Villa Grove VFW Women’s Auxiliary and served as president for two years. She enjoyed traveling, visiting state national parks and spending time with family.
Graveside services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bongard, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of your choice.