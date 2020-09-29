URBANA — Barbara A. Broeker, 86, of Urbana passed at 11:25 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
There will be a funeral service at noon Thursday, Oct. 1, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, with Hank Sandford officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.
Barbara was born Sept. 15, 1934, to parents Lola Swearingen and Ray Choate, in El Paso, Ill., and was preceded in death by her parents.
Barbara was married to Delmar P. Broeker on Aug. 29, 1969. Delmar preceded her in death in 2013.
Also preceding her was one brother, Bob Choate, and two sisters, Karen Palmisano and Myra Bishop.
She leaves two daughters, Debbie Foltz of St. Joseph and Sue (Larry) Brazelton of Ogden; two sons, Dennis (Melanie) Shirley of Bloomington and Brian Broeker of Catlin; two stepsons, Kem (Jill) Broeker Sebring, Fla., and Kevin (Teri) Broeker Ewing, Mo.; and one sister, Judy (Jerry) Graner Urbana.
Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, along with several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved to cook for family get-togethers. She was famously known for her cooking and, in particular, her fried chicken, noodles, potato salad and pies.
Memorial contributions can be made to Carle Hospice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.