TYLER, Texas — Barbara Jean Irle Cargo of Tyler, Texas, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. Born in Urbana on April 26, 1941, she was the daughter of Louis H. Irle and Mary E. Irle.
Barb graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1959. Following her graduation, she worked as a nurse’s aide for Mercy Hospital in Urbana. She enjoyed playing the organ for St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Thomasboro.
In 1960, Barb married the love of her life, Charles F. Cargo, who never failed to make her chuckle, genuine or not. Barb worked for Country Health Nursing Home in Gifford for over 10 years. Barb was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church in Rantoul for approximately 40 years; after moving to Tyler, Texas, in 2004 Barb became a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception until her death.
Barb’s favorite hobbies included shopping and watching her nephews' and grandchildren's sporting events. Barb loved football and basketball, especially the Fighting Illini. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and becoming a great-grandmother.
Barb was a word search enthusiast and loved watching her programs. For many years she loved making cookies for her family. She enjoyed her life and loved her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary Irle; and her daughter-in-law, Shannon Johnson Cargo. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles F. Cargo Jr. of Tyler, Texas; her sister and brother-in-law, Vickie and Dale Christensen of Libertyville; son, Bob Cargo of Rantoul; daughter and son-in-law Kim and Ray Brunson of Tyler, Texas; grandchildren Skyler and Darcie Cargo, Christopher and Anne Brunson, Nicholas Brunson, Ellie Brunson and Davis Hamor, and Matthew and Lauren Brunson; great-grandchildren Bo Louis Cargo and Wylie Charles Cargo; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Chapel of Sts. Peter and Paul in Tyler, Texas. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Thomasboro. Following the graveside service there will be a celebration of life gathering at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas or Catholic Charities, Tyler, Texas.
“Well, that’s about all I know.”