URBANA — Barbara Adair Carling, 87, of Urbana passed away Saturday (June 12, 2021) at home in Urbana.
Barbara was born on March 3, 1934, in Watseka, to parents Barker and Agnes (Little) Adair. She grew up in Jackson, Mich., and moved to Urbana during her junior year, where she went on to graduate from Urbana Senior High School. She was a strong and independent woman, and as a single mother, she raised her children on her own. Barbara was a professional seamstress, porcelain-doll artist and taught classes on how to make porcelain dolls. She collected antique dolls, glassware and loved jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Barbara was known for being generous, highly creative, artistic and having a great sense of humor. Her home was always full of children and animals, including her beloved collie, Colin.
During her career, she started a day care and specialized in caring for special-needs children. Barbara became the longest licensed day-care provider in Champaign-Urbana after 45 years. Barbara was a member of Faith Community Church of Urbana. She will be loved and remembered by her family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Shelly Carling, of Chicago.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Susan Carling.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Hospice Hearts. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.