RANTOUL — Barbara J. Coles, 84, of Rantoul went home to be with the Lord on Monday morning (Aug. 22, 2022) at University Rehab, Urbana.
She was born July 20, 1938, in Duluth, Ga., a daughter of Benjamin J. and Mary Grace (Riley) Austin. She married Russell Coles on Aug. 14, 1965, in Detroit. He preceded her in death on April 26, 1996.
She is survived by two sons, Leslie (Vileta) Austin of Champaign and Russell Austin of Peoria; and six grandchildren, Eboni Austin, Tara (Bill) Dixon, Ashauna Austin, Asia Parker, Kevin (Sara) Battle, Glenn Garcia and Sophia (Jurgen) Schraper; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tyra Austin, and a grandson.
Barbara graduated from Detroit High School. She attended business school in Detroit also. She met and married her high school sweetheart, and they traveled the world through the U.S. Air Force. They retired at Chanute Air Force Base in 1976. She was proud to be a homemaker and loved her children and grandchildren, helping to raise them all.
A funeral service will be at 11:30 Friday morning at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow in Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at Lux Memorial Chapel.