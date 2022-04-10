CHAMPAIGN — Barbara Collins, 75, of Champaign, formerly of Indianapolis, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Barbara was born June 21, 1946, at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, to Robert Adkins and Madeline Ehrenreich Adkins.
She married William John Collins Sr. in 1964, then later married Van Barteau in 1990.
Survivors include a son, William John Collins Jr. (Tammy Collins); a daughter, Laural Collins (Tim Heintz); two sisters, Susan Adkins Clayton and Cherie Adkins Stark; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Van Barteau; her parents, Robert and Madeline Adkins; her sister, Donna Miller; and her grandson, Ty Mitchem.
Barbara earned an associate degree in nursing from Parkland College in 1975, a bachelor's in nursing from the University of Illinois-Chicago in 1977, a master's in nursing from Indiana University in 1981 and graduated cum laude with a J.D. from Indiana University School of Law, Indianapolis, in 1984.
Barbara held many positions throughout her career, including education consultant for the Indiana Board of Nursing, lecturer for the Indiana University School of Nursing, deputy public defender and master commissioner. Barbara also served in the U.S. Army Reserve. She eventually retired as an elected judge for the Marion Superior Court in Indianapolis.
She was especially proud to have been involved in creating programs to support individuals with mental illness who were charged with crimes and in helping to develop and teach the Crisis Intervention Team training program for Indianapolis and Marion County, which educated officers in appropriate ways to recognize and interact with individuals with mental-health concerns.
After retirement, Barbara relocated back to Champaign to be closer to family. Barbara was a talented artist/lampworker and an active member of Artists of Marm Studio Gallery.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made in Barbara’s name to 40 North Champaign Arts Council, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization (40north.org).
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.