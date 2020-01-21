TOLONO — Barbara Jane Cook, 73, of Deer Creek, formerly of Tolono, passed away at 11:41 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020) at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing in Canton.
The family will be holding a memorial service at a later date.
Jane was born Sept. 5, 1946, in Urbana, the daughter of Earl A. and Opal V. Rexroad.
She is survived by a son, Jim (Susan) Cook of Suffolk, Va.; a daughter, Tami (Charlie) Scheiner of Topeka; a brother, Dick (Phyllis) Rexroad of Brooksville, Fla.; five grandchildren; and three stepgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and one son.
Jane attended Unity High School in Tolono. She went on to work as a bookkeeper until her retirement.
Jane was an avid lover of animals and nature.
Memorials can be made to a rescue shelter of the donor’s choice.