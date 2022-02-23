URBANA — Barbara Diller-Young, 81, of Urbana passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, due to pulmonary complications.
Born Jan. 2, 1941, in Diller, Neb., to Kenneth and Eloise Young, Barbara grew up in Massachusetts and graduated from Groton High School in 1959. After spending many summers on Maine’s Goose Rocks Beach, she attended Bennington College (1959-61), then paused her academic career to work and raise three daughters.
Her lifelong passion for world literature inspired her to resume her studies in midlife. In 1993, Barbara graduated from Smith College (Phi Beta Kappa) with a degree in English Literature from the Ada Comstock Scholars program.
Barbara’s professional career began at ABC Television in Chicago. In the 1970s, she began a career as an architectural archivist, working first for architect Bill Caudill in Houston, then Roche Dinkeloo and Associates in Hamden, Conn. At Roche Dinkeloo, Barbara met her husband, Jeffery Poss, a now-emeritus architecture professor at the University of Illinois. The couple married in 1999 and made their home in Urbana.
Locally, Barbara served as the Unitarian Universalist Church’s office manager for several years, and in 2004, founded Infelicities, Begone!, an editing and proofreading business that provided academic writing support services to international students. Hundreds of students from the UI and around the globe benefited from Barbara’s devotion, encouragement and expertise.
Shortly after graduating from Smith in 1993, Barbara gracefully fought a yearslong battle with melanoma. Determined to live a long, full life, she reflected upon and re-evaluated all of her life choices, making a commitment to radical self-care.
A dedicated meditation practitioner, Barbara embraced a Buddhist spiritual path and had a deep reverence for the natural and spiritual worlds, and for all living creatures. She integrated tai chi, swimming, walking, weight training, energy work and other healthy mind-body practices into her daily regime, all of which had a profound impact on her quality of life.
Renewed health and an indomitable spirit enabled her to tackle several age-defying adventures. At 71, she spent seven weeks walking the Camino de Santiago, a 500-mile pilgrimage from Saint-Jean-Pied-De Port, France, to Santiago de Compostela, Spain. She self-published a book about her journey and created a stunning quilt to memorialize her trek. In her late 70s, she began what became a great love of horseback riding and resumed her childhood interest in playing the piano. Barbara continued to joyfully explore a variety of interests until her death.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Jeffery Poss; three siblings, Nancy Klein of Sebastopol, Calif., Michael Young of Brewster, Mass., and Kent Young of El Dorado Hills, Calif.; three daughters, Ashley Cook of Rocky Mount, N.C., Courtney Cook of Portland, Maine, and Jennifer Cook of Los Angeles; and two grandchildren, Samuel and Vivian Rallis, who will forever miss their "Ma."