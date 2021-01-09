TUSCOLA — Barbara E. Lohr, 78, of Tuscola passed away at 5:28 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at her residence, five days after the death of her husband, David Lohr — both from complications of COVID-19.
A combined private family service will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, with burial following in Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Barb was born Oct. 8, 1942, in Alton, the daughter of Paul and Dorothy Ward Rowe. She married David G. Lohr on April 21, 1962, in Alton. He preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2021.
She is survived by two daughters, Christine (Richard) VanDyke of Indianapolis and Cynthia Lohr of Tuscola; two grandchildren, Virginia and Wyatt VanDyke; a sister, Cheryl (Randy) Sieberg of Columbia, Mo., and brother-in-law, Ken Lohr (partner, Mary Sue) of Mahtomedi, Minn.; and a sister-in-law, Lilas Lohr of Booneville, Ind.
Barbara was a homemaker and member of Tuscola First Christian Church. She was a Girl Scout leader and also enjoyed helping out as a classroom mom. She was an amazing cook and made the most fabulous holiday dinners and hosted epic seasonally themed parties.
Her favorite thing was spending time with her grandkids and loved traveling with family, especially to Disney.
Memorials are suggested to the Aikman Wildlife Adventure.
