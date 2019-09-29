OGDEN — Barbara "Barb" Diane Esworthy, 77, of Ogden passed away at 2:36 a.m. Friday (Sept. 27, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Pastor Kathy Murphy will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Esworthy was born Dec. 22, 1941, at Urbana. The daughter of Anna Dennis and Robert Butler Sr. of Pesotum. She married Jim Esworthy on Oct. 15, 1971, at the Ogden Methodist Church. He survives. She was a beloved wife, Mother, Grandmother and Aunt.
She is also survived by her daughter, Julie (Steve) La Tour of Duluth, Minn.; and two grandchildren, Taylor and Marisa; brother, Donald (Sheila) Butler of Savoy; and three nieces and four nephews.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Jennifer and Jackie; parents, Anna and Robert Butler Sr.; brothers, Richard and Robert Butler; and nephew, Andrew Butler.
Barbara enjoyed flower and herb gardening and the University of Illinois sports. She worked at the University for over 30 years. She was a member of the Champaign County Farm Bureau Women, the CU Herb Society and Friends of the Ogden Library. She was an honorary member of the Illinois 4-H House Association.
She will be missed by all her family and friends for her kind and gentle spirit, her willingness to help anyone in need and her ability to never know a stranger.
Memorials may be made to the Ogden United Methodist Church or Journy, an organization set up to help provide police departments with patrol car cameras.