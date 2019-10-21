MONTICELLO — Barbara A. Foran, 85, of Monticello, formerly of Seymour, passed away at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Barb was born Aug. 10, 1934, in Champaign, the daughter of Leo and Doris (Mitchell) Pfeffer. She married Bob Foran on June 19, 1954, in Seymour. He passed away Jan. 29, 2002.
Barb is survived by her children, Bill (Susie) Foran of Humboldt, Terry (Marcia) Foran of Arcola, Pam (Tom) Whitfield of Seymour, Lisa (Gene) Heap of Dewey, Chuck (Trish) Foran of White Heath, Chris Foran of Seymour and Tim (Lisa) Foran of Seymour; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Jim (Teresa) Ploetz of Arlington Heights; and dearest friend, Charlene Burdick.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Lynn; daughter-in-law, Vicki; and sisters, Pat and Kay.
Barb was a farm wife, a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, and was involved with many different activities within the church. Barb played the organ at the church along with playing and singing for numerous weddings and funerals for many years. Barb also enjoyed playing cards, especially bunco.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, with a rosary service at 3:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ivesdale.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society.
