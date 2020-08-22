CHAMPAIGN — Barbara "Windy" Clark Frost, 73, of Champaign, formerly of Arcola, died at 7:11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust St., Arcola, with Pastor Matt Stump officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Barb was born Jan. 18, 1947, in Arcola, the daughter of Frank and Minnie Allen Clark. She married Joseph Roach; he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son, Allen Long of Champaign; sisters, Jan Tay of Camargo and Bonnie Allen of Kanton, Ga.; and brother, Terry Clark of Bloomingdale, Ind.
Barb was a graduate of the Arcola High School Class of 1965. She was formerly employed by Vesuvius as a receptionist. Barb sang in the Last Chance Band.
