URBANA — Barbara Jean Camp Genzel, 88, of Urbana passed away at 1:43 a.m. Tuesday (March 9, 2021) at Arcadia Care Bloomington.
Private family services will be held followed by burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Barbara was born Aug. 28, 1932, in Loda, the daughter of Clifford and Marguerite Tobias Camp. She married Christy Genzel on June 28, 1950, the day of her parents' 25th wedding anniversary, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Loda. He survives.
Along with her husband, Christy, she is survived by two daughters, Linda (Edward) Genzel Hynan of Waco, Texas, and Mary (Dan) Genzel Slack of Centennial, Colo.; a son, Mark (Sheryl) Genzel of Fisher; five grandchildren, Patrick (Sharon) Hynan, Andrea (Matt) Slack Cookson, Kristy Slack, Sarah Slack and Christopher (Kari) Genzel; and four great-grandchildren, Sadie and Ivy Hynan and Ashley and C.J. Genzel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Michael Genzel; two brothers, Ronald and Robert Camp; her aunt, Marian Petersen; and a special niece, Sharon Camp Strayer.
Barbara graduated from Loda High School in 1950 and went on to earn an associate degree from Parkland College, Champaign. She was a civil service employee at Chanute Air Force Base and retired in 1992.
She and her family moved from the Buckley-Loda area to Urbana, where they have resided for the past 45 years. She was a very active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Urbana. Barbara was a former Cub Scout den mother for a number of years and a member of the Illinois Prairie Hosta Society. She had a love for fishing, which began at an early age while fishing with her grandfather. She also enjoyed gardening, crocheting and knitting.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.