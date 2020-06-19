Barbara Gibson Jun 19, 2020 6 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARCOLA — Barbara Gibson, 84, of Arcola died at 3:58 a.m. Friday (June 19, 2020) at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers