ARCOLA — Barbara J. Gibson, 84, of Arcola, passsed away at 3:58 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Odd Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola. Pastor Matt Stump will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. The family would appreciate if everyone who attends would observe social distancing and wear a mask.
Barb was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Filson, a daughter of Raymond and Thrissa (Elam) Johns. She married Richard Dale Gibson on Aug. 1, 1954, in Filson. He passed away Sept. 16, 1994.
She is survived by one son, Kerry Gibson and wife Robin of Wheeler; two daughters, Rhonda Mohr and husband Dick of Arcola and Teresa Easton and husband Bill of New Lenox; five grandchildren, Brandon Gibson and wife Lisa of Mahomet, Shay Gibson (Courtney) of Arcola, Nathan Mohr of Greeley, Colo., Andrea Hart and husband Donovan of Wentzville, Mo., and Tyler Easton of Mokena; three step-grandchildren, Billy Easton and wife Heather of Florida, Andy Easton of Florida and Kamisha Easton of Illinois; nine great-grandchildren, Caden Gibson and Dale Gibson, Lennox and Leighton Hart, and Kristin, Dylan, Brianne, Rylin and Chloe; two brothers, Lloyd Johns and wife Ginny of Oakland and Lyle Johns and wife Mary Ann of Tuscola; and four sisters, Doris Malone of Summerfield, Fla., Bev Allen of Chesterfield, Mo., Connie Gillis and husband John of Villa Grove, and Mary Baird and husband Jim of Tuscola.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one sister, Betty Guth; and one brother, Harold Johns.
Barb was a member of the Arcola United Methodist Church. She had worked at Vyverberg's Department Store in Arcola for several years. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, sewing and crocheting. Her favorite times were spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Arcola United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.